(The Center Square) – Concrete and masonry manufacturer Oldcastle APG announced plans to invest more than $25 million in a new manufacturing facility in Fairfield County, the latest step in South Carolina’s trek toward economic recovery.
The facility will be Oldcastle’s fifth South Carolina location and will produce part of the company’s line of concrete, stone and concrete pavers. The investment is projected to create about 100 new jobs.
“As the leading provider of outdoor living and building materials in our industry, we look forward to strengthening our footprint with a fourth manufacturing facility in South Carolina,” Oldcastle APG President Tim Ortman said.
The facility will be located at 355 Commerce Blvd. in Ridgeway and is expected to be completed by September 2021.
Despite COVID-19-related economic setbacks, South Carolina has announced more than 6,000 new jobs and $1.6 billion in new economic investment, Gov. Henry McMaster said this week.
The Department of Employment and Workforce reported 5,102 initial unemployment claims were made last week, down slightly from the previous week. South Carolina’s unemployment rate was ranked the seventh most-recovered rate in the nation by personal financial website WalletHub.