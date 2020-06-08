(The Center Square) – The number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina has doubled to more than 14,000 in the past month, including more than 1,000 over the weekend.
As of Sunday, there were 14,286 confirmed cases and 546 deaths. Saturday saw the highest single-day total, with 512 new cases reported. The previous record was set Friday, when 447 new cases were reported. An additional 390 cases were reported Sunday.
More than 300 new cases were reported three times last week, with a daily average of 361.
Health officials said there were 2,527 new cases reported last week and predicted there would be 1,686 this week.
Despite the increase in numbers, the state said it is continuing to “flatten the curve,” meaning it is decreasing the strain on the health care system because of the disease. Of the nearly 7,000 hospital beds currently in use, 477 are occupied by COVID-19 patients. There are another 3,500 hospital beds available statewide.
The number of cases a month ago was slightly more than 7,000, as Gov. Henry McMaster began to slowly reopen the state’s economy. That included the reopening of restaurants and bars with occupancy limits, retail stores and businesses that include close personal contact, such as hair and nail salons, barbershops and gyms.
Tourist attractions and amusement parks were allowed to reopen toward the end of May, ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
The city of Columbia’s curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. is set to expire Tuesday. It was put in place in April to encourage social distancing and to give stores time to clean nightly.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control has said the spike in numbers is primarily because of more testing. DHEC met its goal of testing 2 percent of the state’s population in May and hopes to do the same in June.
Health officials believe 94,250 people have contracted coronavirus since it was first detected in South Carolina in March, including many who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms but never were tested.
McMaster said the lack of social distancing and people not wearing masks in public is “highly disappointing and highly dangerous,” but was not considering reinstating restrictions on businesses or travel.
DHEC has increased its contact tracing staff from 20 to 380 and has contracted with private companies to hire an additional 1,400 to contact people who have been near anyone who tests positive.