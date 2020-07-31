(The Center Square) – An Orangeburg County judge has heard arguments on the constitutionality of a school choice grant program Gov. Henry McMaster announced last week.
Judge Edgar Dickson has not yet made a ruling. McMaster said if the ruling is not in the state’s favor, he’ll appeal.
“We’ll appeal, because we think it is perfectly legal under the constitution,” McMaster said in a press conference on Wednesday. “This is not state tax money, this is a federal grant that … is specifically targeted for use to lessen the impact and help the recovery from coronavirus.”
Earlier this month, McMaster announced a grant program that would dedicate $32 million in federal coronavirus aid to allow students in families facing pandemic-related financial hardship to attend non-public schools of their choice. A judge halted the program days after it was announced.
“The public school system is getting hundreds of millions of dollars. That’s good. That’s appropriate … But there’s nothing available to the independent schools and private schools,” McMaster said.
South Carolina’s constitution prohibits using public funds for the “direct benefit” of religious or private schools. An amendment removes the ban on funds going to such schools indirectly.
“Remember, those parents are paying taxes for the public schools, they’ve been hurt just like others with the virus, the federal government has recognized this,” McMaster said. “We think it’s perfectly legal under the state constitution.”