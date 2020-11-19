(The Center Square) – South Carolina’s newly elected Senate minority leader will prioritize safely getting children back to school for in-person learning; effectively responding to COVID-19, including distribution of a vaccine; and creating jobs during next year’s legislative session.
Longtime Orangeburg Sen. Brad Hutto was elected by colleagues this week to replace Sen. Nikki Setzler, D-West Columbia, who announced he would not seek reelection as majority leader last week.
Democrats lost two seats in the state House and three Senate seats in this month's election. Republicans now outnumber Democrats 81-43 in the House and 30-16 in the Senate.
“I am humbled by the compliment that my colleagues have shown in selecting me,” Hutto told The Center Square.
In addition to passing a budget next year, Hutto said he will work with colleagues to prioritize education, health care and jobs – three areas greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We've got children who have not been in school for months now,” Hutto said. “A lot of them didn't have either a computer or access to the internet in a rural area that don't have WiFi. So education is a big concern, making sure that we re-engage with all of our students, even if it has to be virtual for awhile, but we need to move toward getting back in class instruction.”
Hutto said job creation also will be a priority, including facilitating retraining for the unemployed, and job preparation for recent graduates who are looking for work. Effective statewide distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine, prioritizing health care workers first, and ensuring access in rural communities.
“Sometimes the majority party wants to sidetrack us on social issues that are mostly going to be decided in the courts anyway, and we end up wasting time that could be spent focusing on the real issues that people talk about every day when they get up and, and have breakfast,” Hutto said.
Senate Democrats elected Sen. Ronnie Sabb, D-Greeleyville, to serve as assistant minority leader.
Hutto said he is optimistic his caucus will work across the aisle to pass legislation responding to the COVID-19 pandemic next year.
“We don't always agree … I mean, we have philosophical and ideological differences, sometimes, that lead us to have heated discussions,” Hutto said. “But we aren't Washington, everything is not partisan.”
Hutto was first elected to represent Senate District 40 in 1996. Hutto’s son and law partner, Skyler Hutto, led the legal challenge to Gov. Henry McMaster’s SAFE Grants program, which would have used federal COVID-19 funds to provide scholarships to low-income students to attend private and independent schools. The South Carolina Supreme Court ultimately ruled the program unconstitutional.