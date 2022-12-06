(The Center Square) — South Carolina announced on Tuesday that Japanese company Envision AESC would be creating an $810 million electric vehicle battery factory to partner with a previously announced $1.7 billion BMW electric vehicle plant.
South Carolina awarded a $125 million Closing Fund grant to Florence County for costs related to the project, the state awarded up to $70 million in economic development bonds for off-site infrastructure and a training center.
The state will also be giving an undetermined amount of job development credits for the project, which allows a company to retain payroll taxes toward improvements at the site. The $70 million in infrastructure grants will include $21 million toward road improvements, $20.2 million toward sewer infrastructure, $15 million toward training facilities, $12.1 million toward water infrastructure and $1.6 million will go to a contingency fund.
The job development credits are generally capped at no more than $3,250 per employee per year. The project is expected to include 1,170 new jobs, so the credits could be capped as high as $3.8 million annually.
"South Carolina has been an automotive manufacturing powerhouse for over 30 years, and Envision AESC’s decision to establish operations in Florence County and to create jobs for thousands of South Carolinians shows that we will continue to be one for years to come," Gov. Henry McMaster said. "We have the workforce, business friendly environment, and the willingness to adapt to industry’s innovation necessary to ensure that companies that choose to do business here will find the success they’re looking for."
In the partnership, AESC will supply battery cells to the new BMW Group’s Plant Spartanburg. The plant will be located in an 870-acre Technology and Commerce Park in Florence, and will be approximately 1.5 million square feet.
AESC also has a plant in Smyrna, Tennessee. The company claimed that the "30GWh manufacturing plant will be powered by 100% net zero carbon energy."
But some experts have questioned the carbon-neutral claims, saying that the increase in EVs requires rare earth minerals, including cobalt, lithium, and nickel. EV manufacturing CO2 emissions can also be high from the manufacturing process, experts say.