(The Center Square) – The Myrtle Beach area stretching between South Carolina and North Carolina had the third-largest growth percentage of any metropolitan area in the U.S. from July 2020 to July 2021, based on new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The area, which includes Conway and North Myrtle Beach, grew by 3.7% over the year, from 491,582 residents to 509,794. It ranked below St. George, Utah (5.1% growth) and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho (4.1%) and ahead of Punta Gorda, Florida (3.7%) and The Villages, Florida (3.6%) over that span.
Another metropolitan area shared by the Carolinas – Charlotte, Concord and Gastonia – had the ninth-largest numerical population growth of metropolitan areas. It went from 2,669,665 residents to 2,701,046 over the one-year span; a growth of 31,381 residents.
More than 73% of counties in the U.S. experienced a natural decrease in population over the year, meaning more deaths than births occurred.
“The patterns we’ve observed in domestic migration shifted in 2021,” said Christine Hartley, assistant division chief for estimates and projections in the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population Division. “Even though over time we’ve seen a higher number of counties with natural decrease and net international migration continuing to decline, in the past year, the contribution of domestic migration counteracted these trends so there were actually more counties growing than losing population.”
South Carolina grew overall in the population estimates from 5,130,729 residents in 2020 to 5,190,705 in 2021. North Carolina went from 10,457,177 residents to 10,551,162 in that span.
Brunswick County went from 138,084 residents to 144,215, Johnston County went from 217,612 residents to 226,504 and Wake County went from 1,133,553 residents to 1,150,204 for the largest growth in North Carolina.
Some of the largest growing counties in South Carolina were Greenville County (526,980 residents to 533,834), Horry County (353,498 to 365,579), Lexington County (294,891 to 300,137), Spartanburg County (329,364 to 335,864) and York County (283,899 to 288,595).