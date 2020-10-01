(The Center Square) – Three companies coming to South Carolina will bring more than 400 new jobs to the state, according to announcements from Gov. Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
Pool manufacturer Leisure Pools and Spas of North America is coming to Marion County, bringing 200 new jobs; outdoor storage manufacturer Pine View Buildings will establish operations in Barnwell County, bringing 55 new jobs; and Rivers Plumbing and Electric will open a facility in Marion County, hiring 150 new employees.
Leisure Pools recently purchased the Groupe Beneteau boat manufacturing facility in Marion. The company will invest $6.1 million in the facility, specializing in composite swimming pools, underground fuel tanks and water storage tanks. Operations are expected to be running by the end of this year.
“When this opportunity first developed, our team was focused on finding a way to meet growing consumer demand for our composite fiberglass swimming pools,” Leisure Pools CEO David Pain said in a statement. “The state of South Carolina and Marion County economic development teams have been incredible to work with putting together a program welcoming our company to Marion, S.C., and to help create jobs.”
Pine View Buildings, a family owned business, is opening a new manufacturing and storage facility in Blackville. The $1.4 million investment will create 55 new jobs in Barnwell County, and the new facility is projected to be operational this month.
“We look forward to creating quality employment opportunities for the people of Barnwell County,” Pine View Owner Ervin Helmuth said. “We are committed to learning together and creating a product we are all proud of.”
Rivers Plumbing and Electric is an engineering, prefabrication, construction and post-construction firm. Its investment of $9.1 million will result in the company’s fourth location in South Carolina. Operations at the new facility in Mullins will include manufacturing, storage and distribution, and will create 150 new jobs, beginning in early 2021.
“We’re so excited and honored to be bringing this piece of Mullins’ history back to life. Our hope is to be a valuable member of this community and to continue to be a positive source of growth in the Carolinas,” Rivers President Scott Rivers said.