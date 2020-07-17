(The Center Square) – South Carolina’s unemployment rate decreased by 3.7 percentage points in June, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said.
More than 105,000 South Carolinians joined or rejoined the workforce in June, lowering the state’s unemployment rate from 12.4 percent in May to 8.7 percent. An estimated 2.2 million South Carolinians are now working.
“These positive economic numbers would not have been possible without the reopening of the state,” said Dan Ellzey, executive director of the Department of Employment and Workforce. “It is encouraging to see that our businesses can reopen and comply with strict safety protocols to protect employees and customers. The continued success of our businesses, to both reopen and remain safe, is imperative for the state’s economic recovery.”
While the state’s June unemployment rate is still dramatically higher than it was in March at 3.2 percent, it is significantly lower than the national rate. Nationally, the unemployment rate declined 2.2 percentage points over the course of the month, from 13.3 percent in May to 11.1 percent in June.
“This news shows that South Carolina is leading the way in our economic recovery efforts and that we can, and will, overcome any challenge by working together, being smart, and showing compassion for our neighbors,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We must maintain this momentum by continuing to get South Carolinians back to work in the safest way possible because we must ensure the future economic health of our state and our people.”