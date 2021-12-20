(The Center Square) – South Carolina’s employment rate dropped to 3.7% in November, and the state has more people employed than any time in the state’s history, according the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW).
South Carolina has 2,317,620 people employed; more than 4,300 more people employed than the previous high in October 2019 and more than 18,000 higher than the number employed in February 2020.
“South Carolina never closed, and thanks to our measured approach, we are on a path to prosperity,” Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted about the SCDEW employment report.
Nationally, 3.6 million fewer people are employed than in February 2020.
“The best news of all for the unemployed is that there are still more than 100,000 available jobs posted in the SC Works Online Services database,” SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said. “The Leisure and Hospitality industry added more than 2,500 workers last month. These were sorely needed, and that industry continues to recruit and hire. While that is encouraging, this industry and many others are welcoming the workforce.”
The 3.7% unemployment rate dropped from 3.9% in October. The state’s unemployment rate was 11.5% in April and May of 2020.
The state received 776 initial unemployment claims for the week of Nov. 21-27; the first time that number was below 1,000 in South Carolina since initial claims began being reported in 1987.
“One industry that offers a variety of jobs, training opportunities, career choices, benefits, and good pay is health care,” Ellzey said. “The sample of job postings from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in the attached chart shows an assortment of selections in the health care field that job seekers should consider. The representatives in the SC Works centers across the state are resourceful and ready to talk with people about how to begin their search for local opportunities or to obtain training that could make them eligible for some of these healthcare positions.”