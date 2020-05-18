(The Center Square) – A South Carolina forestry official says some parts of the industry have been doing well due during the COVID-19 pandemic, while others are not fairing so well.
Tim Adams, the resource development director for the South Carolina Forestry Commission, said an informal survey was performed at several mills in early March.
"We did a quick survey of our southern yellow pine lumber mills early in the outbreak, and at that time they were operating wide open trying to keep up with all the DIY projects of people staying home," Adams said in an interview with The Center Square.
Adams said the mills were not anticipating a problem at that point.
"I did this early on, and I was asking mainly about their planning process, and at that time, I don't recall the exact condition of the virus; we were first hearing about it," Adams. said. "They were mainly doing planning for what would be their response if there would be an outbreak or have an active case at their mill. At that time, the response was that they weren't anticipating a major problem."
Adams said the industry is so diverse that some sectors are doing well and, in some sectors, the virus might have a positive effect, while others are not doing so well.
"One sector (that is doing well) is sanitary paper products," Adams said. "The two largest companies that make those products in the state are Kimberly-Clark and First Quality. They're doing very well, and I've heard rumors of expansion. That sector is doing well because of the increased use of its products."
Adams said some sawmills that have contracts with stores such as Lowe's or Home Depot also are doing well and are operating wide open, trying to meet the demand for people who are stuck at home doing do-it-yourself projects. He said a minor sector of the industry in the state that makes mulch and potting soils also is doing well and is unable to keep up with the demand.
"A minor industry that isn't doing so well is firewood producers who supply restaurants that cook with wood," Adams said. "With restaurants shut down, they are being impacted by that. The biggest impact that I can see right now is the lumber mills who are supplying construction materials for the construction industry."
Adams said from what he gathers, it's not so much that construction projects are slowing down right now, but that they're looking out three to six months to the future with a big unknown, and the market is weakening.
"I think that will be a major impact on those mills," Adams said. "Some of those mills have announced going from two shifts to one shift and one even announced it will be closed down temporarily."
Adams said it depends on the sector of the industry as far as whether the virus has had a positive or negative impact.
"I think we will process less wood this year than in previous years, but I don't know how much. Only time will tell on how fast the recovery is," Adams said. "I do think the amount of wood we process in the state will fall."
Adams said the industry is working on an inbound trade mission since domestic demand has slowed.
"We're seeing a lot of demand for lumber in India," Adams said. "We're working to line up an inbound trade mission to bring Indian lumber buyers here to South Carolina. We've had a good response there."
Adams said they've also seen strong demand in China.
"They're two of our strongest markets for some of our products," Adams said. "We're trying to work on that to help our companies grow their markets if they weaken over here."