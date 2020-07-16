(The Center Square) – A leading military aviation provider will begin operations in Greenville by Sept. 30.
The $1.2 million investment by Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense, a leading military aviation sustainment provider, will create 21 new manufacturing jobs.
“We are extremely excited to expand our manufacturing footprint into the Greenville, South Carolina, market manufacturing cluster,” said Tony Grant, vice president of business integration for Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense. “The state has welcomed us with open arms, and we very much look forward to the growth of our organization attributed to our strategic footprint in Greenville.”
Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense partners with more than 35 equipment manufacturers to provide parts for military aircraft. The new facility, located at 508 Matrix Parkway in Greenville, will be a central location to house inventory and expand business operations.
“Today’s announcement by Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense is proof that South Carolina’s aerospace industry continues to soar,” South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing the impact this company will make in the upstate, across the state and within our burgeoning aerospace sector.”
Individuals seeking employment at the new location should visit www.aeroprecision.com/careers.