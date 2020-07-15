(The Center Square) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday called for K-12 public schools to reopen by Sept. 8 for in-person instruction five days a week and to give parents the choice of having children learn in school or from home.
“Virtual education is not as good for most children as face-to-face, in-class education teaching with an excellent, qualified teacher, of which we have an abundance,” McMaster said Wednesday during a news conference with legislative leaders. “If a parent wants to send their child back to school, they should be able to do so and do it with confidence.”
McMaster suggested school districts should reopen by Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day. That timeline would allow school districts to implement new class schedules, bus routes and health and safety protocols recommended by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Today, I am calling on all the public school districts to submit reopening plans that give parents the option to send their children back to school five days a week, or parents can choose to keep their children home and receive virtual instruction,” McMaster said. “We must give parents the choice.”
McMaster said he will not issue an executive order on school reopening plans but called for the South Carolina Department of Education to not approve any school district's reopening plans that do not offer parents the choice to send their children back to school for in-person learning five days per week.
Though invited, Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman notably was absent from Wednesday's briefing. In response to McMaster’s call, Spearmen said she only will approve reopening plans that put safety first.
“Our goal must be a return to five-day-a-week, in-person instruction as safely and as soon as possible,” Spearman said in a statement. “We cannot, however, turn a blind eye to the health and safety of our students and staff when the spread of the virus in some of our communities is among the highest in the world. … I remain committed to supporting them in this endeavor and will only approve those plans that offer high quality options and keep safety as their top priority.”
To ensure classrooms are safe for students and teachers, school districts may request funds from a pool of $216 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARE) Act funding.
“We cannot restrict learning by forcing students to participate in remote learning, when many of our students in rural parts of the state have no access to the internet at home,” McMaster said.
Senate Education Committee Chairman Greg Hembree, R-North Myrtle Beach, said virtual learning has not worked for many South Carolina students.
“The virtual learning experiment that we have been engaged in in the last semester of school this past year got an A-plus for effort,” Hembree said. “Unfortunately, in result, that effort gets a D-minus. It was a terrific effort, but the results on the back end have been abysmal. Data is telling us that in mathematics, on average, students have lost not just that semester, but a complete year. And that in English, students have lost a complete semester.”
All districts must submit reopening plans to the South Carolina Department of Education no later than Friday.