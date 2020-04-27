(The Center Square) – Gov. Henry McMaster said he would issue a new state of emergency Monday in the South Carolina’s continued efforts to stem the COVID-19 pandemic.
State law says such orders can be in effect for only 15 days. This would be the third consecutive state of emergency issued by McMaster, which allows him to sign executive orders such as stay-at-home directives.
As of Monday morning, South Carolina had 5,490 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 174 deaths.
“We’re not out of this yet,” McMaster said Sunday afternoon at a news conference. “We went into this in a smart way with targeted hotspots, so we do not have the burden that some other states have in business closure, but we’re still facing a very serious disease and contagion.”
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said it expects to see 750 new cases each week into May.
McMaster spoke Sunday at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport where he and other officials were greeting a shipment from China of 1.3 million masks for health care workers.
“The main thing we have to do when we come out of this is to maintain the social distancing,” he said. “All of the policies that have been adopted around the different states is to enforce and encourage social distancing. If we are smart, we can come out of this quickly but we must do so safely.”
McMaster announced last week some retail stores could reopen, including department stores and sporting goods stores, along with florists and book, music and craft stores. Those that do reopen must limit occupancy to five customers per 1,000-square-feet.
Even as businesses reopen, the impact of coronavirus on the state’s economy has been deep.
Tourism officials said last week they expect to only take in half the normal annual amount, and now state officials said the unemployment fund probably will be drained by the end of the year.
The state is paying out about $70 million in unemployment benefits each week, with more than 70,000 new claims filed weekly since mid-March. At the beginning of the year, new claims were around 2,000 per week and the state’s unemployment rate was below 3 percent. The state paid out $160 million unemployment benefits for all of 2019.
State officials said they probably will have to pursue a federal loan to continue meeting unemployment obligations, similar to what occurred after the 2008 recession when the state borrowed $977 million from the federal government to shore up its unemployment fund.