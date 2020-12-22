(The Center Square) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing a routine test.
The governor is experiencing mild symptoms, including a cough and slight fatigue, his office said Tuesday. McMaster will continue to work from the governor’s residence in isolation for the next 10 days.
First Lady Peggy McMaster also is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, but she has not experienced any symptoms, the governor’s office said.
“Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” McMaster said in a statement. “This virus spreads very easily.”
The governor will receive a monoclonal antibody treatment Tuesday, on the advice of his physician. The treatment is a preventative measure and is readily available to the public, according to the governor’s office.
Staff of the governor’s residence have been sent home to quarantine and be tested for their safety.
Physicians at the Department of Health Environmental Control said there is no way to determine when or how the governor and first lady were exposed to the virus.