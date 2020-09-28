(The Center Square) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law a spending plan for federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds on Monday.
The spending plan passed the state House and Senate during the legislative session earlier this month.
“Proud to sign the bill allocating the second round of CARES Act funds, providing more support for expanded testing statewide, nonprofits and small businesses that did not receive PPP funding, and replenishing the state’s unemployment reserve fund so that we don’t have to raise taxes on businesses,” McMaster said in a statement.
Federal spending allocations largely followed recommendations McMaster outlined in a letter to lawmakers on allocating federal pandemic relief funds.
The law will allocate $73 million for the Department of Health and Environmental Control and $20 million for the Medical University of South Carolina for ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also includes $420 million for the unemployment trust fund, $25 million for a nonprofit relief program and $40 million for a small and minority business relief program, which will prioritize relief for businesses that did not receive federal funding under the Paycheck Protection Program.
The plan also authorizes $115 million for reimbursement of local, municipal, law enforcement and higher education for COVID-19-related expenses.