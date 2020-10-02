(The Center Square) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed into law a bill that reforms the state’s business license tax structure.
The new law, passed with strong support from the state’s business community, standardizes how businesses pay license taxes, and establishes a statewide online portal where all businesses can register and pay.
Ten years in the making and signed Thursday by McMaster, the law streamlines and centralizes the business licensing process as many businesses are working to overcome the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Small business is the lifeblood of South Carolina,” Ben Homeyer, South Carolina state director of the National Federation for Independent Business, told The Center Square. “Over 90 percent of all people in South Carolina work in a small business, and so making that job easier for folks to be at work, and to do work and be safe is crucial.”
Homeyer said the law brings uniformity and accessibility to the state’s business license laws that had been difficult to navigate for decades.
“Some of my members would have to have a full-time person to keep up with the business license to make sure that they were compliant, and they would be driving all over South Carolina to do so,” Homeyer said.
More than 200 municipalities and counties in South Carolina have business license taxes, and businesses are required to be licensed in every locality in which they operate, including making deliveries.
The new law establishes a one-stop web portal for registering for and paying business license taxes online statewide, establishes a standard schedule for taxation across the state and establishes a standardized application for business licensure. It also provides a tax deduction for revenue earned in jurisdictions where the business is licensed and creates a license specifically for deliveries, capped at $100.
“With businesses still reeling from the economic effects of COVID-19, reforming our tax code to simplify and standardize business licenses is a great step in helping our businesses recover,” South Carolina Director for Americans for Prosperity Andrew Yates said. “We commend the state Legislature and Governor McMaster for signing this bill that eliminates compliance nightmares and will help unleash growth and prosperity in our state.”
The legislation passed the state House in February and was approved by the Senate last month before the Legislature adjourned for the year.