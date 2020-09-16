McMaster signs absentee voting bill

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs legislation Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, to permit no-excuse absentee voting in the November election.

 Twitter / Gov. Henry McMaster

(The Center Square) – All South Carolina voters will be allowed to cast absentee ballots in November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed legislation into law Wednesday permitting South Carolinians to vote by mail, provided a witness signs each absentee ballot and each ballot be mailed or hand delivered to county Boards of Elections.

The House of Representatives approved the bill Tuesday.

The bill designates a timeline for absentee ballot applications and permits in-office absentee voting beginning Oct. 5. The bill also outlines a timeline for county Boards of Election to begin preparing ballots for counting and tabulation of completed ballots on Election Day.

