(The Center Square) – Gov. Henry McMaster has signed into law a bill that requires South Carolina's beach communities to get approval before altering state highway parking, including municipalities eligible for state beach renourishment funds to provide free parking along state highways near the beach.
Senate Bill 40 was filed in response to a year filled with controversy over free public parking in the Isle of Palms.
Parking on the island near Charleston was reduced because of COVID-19 regulations. At a meeting in July that featured more than 100 public comments, the city council voted to permanently eliminate many parking spots and all of the free parking across the street from the beach on Palm Boulevard.
After blowback from South Carolina’s Department of Transportation, which included revoking the city’s parking plan in early February, free spots were added back onto the state highway in April.
Now that McMaster signed SB 40 into law Monday, no municipality will be able to do what the Isle of Palms City Council attempted. While some free parking is required, municipalities are allowed to have paid parking that helps raise money for “public beach parking, providing traffic control and enforcement, and removing litter from public beaches.”
“It is undisputed that the controversy related to certain provisions of S. 40 principally stems from actions by one or more coastal communities to limit beach parking or access during the 2019 Novel Coronavirus ('COVID-19') pandemic,” McMaster wrote in his bill signing statement. “On the one hand, those who opposed these restrictions, and now support this legislation, have accused coastal municipalities of using emergency measures to limit the general public’s ability to access the beach, effectively converting their communities into private islands, under the auspices of protecting public health. While on the other hand, certain opponents of this bill have publicly accused its sponsors of pandering, for political purposes, to a vocal minority of residents who were frustrated by their inability to access public beaches.”
The Isle of Palms council made one last plea against the bill in late March and early April, passing a resolution asking lawmakers to vote against the bill.
The resolution accused bill sponsor Sen. Larry Grooms, R-Berkeley, of pandering to a vocal minority in order to improve his standing.
“S. 40 clearly discloses that barrier island communities, including the Isle of Palms, are being singled out and treated differently from other municipal entities in this state in a politically motivated, unconstitutional response to the City’s action in the interest of public health and safety.”
The resolution also said the state was treating barrier islands differently from beach communities that aren’t on islands.
During last July’s meeting in the Isle of Palms, both sides of the argument appeared in public comment.
Isle of Palms resident Cheryl Provost praised the parking restrictions.
“As a resident, it has been nice to not have cars parked all over Palm to feel like you can safely cross the street and not have to backup as speeding cars and day trippers leave,” Provost wrote. “I hope you will consider parking on only the beach side of Palm.”
Katie Hoy of nearby Summerville, however, felt the restrictions had a large negative effect on her family.
“We travel to the beach three times a week during the summer and cannot get on the beach lately because you have pumped all of the people together in one spot instead of allowing people to space out like it was by allowing parking access,” Hoy wrote. “You sure do want our tax money to refurbish the beach after it is destroyed by all the hurricanes and you want us to support your local businesses; but we’re not allowed to park and access the beach?
“Yet somehow you’ll allow people from out of state to visit. How ironic. You are turning [Isle of Palms] into New England beaches where it isn’t accessible to the people who live here and yes, I live here even if it’s 40 minutes away.”
McMaster believes the bill will create a fair compromise for residents and those from the state looking to visit the beach.
“At bottom, the underlying issue is one of quality of life, not only for those South Carolinians who wish to access their shared, taxpayer-supported public beaches via state-maintained roads but also for those coastal residents who wish to ensure reasonable and reliable access to their private homes and communities, while simultaneously preserving public safety,” he wrote.