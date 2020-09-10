(The Center Square) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has made recommendations to the South Carolina General Assembly for how federal Coronavirus Aide, Relief and Economic Security Act funding should be spent.
McMaster sent a letter to state legislators Thursday outlining spending priorities, including allocations for the state’s Unemployment Trust Fund, money for grants for small businesses who did not receive funding under the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), additional funding for the state’s health agency and funding for schools to assist in reopening.
“The learning progress of our state’s children has been significantly impacted by the closure of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic,” McMaster wrote. “For many South Carolina families, public schools provide the opportunity for parents to work, to provide housing, meals and economic security for their children.”
McMaster recommended an authorization of $50 million to reimburse public school districts and charter school authorizers for costs related to reopening for five-day in-person classroom instruction related to COVID-19 response.
“In order to prevent our state’s small businesses from paying higher taxes to replenish the Unemployment Trust Fund, an additional $450 million should be authorized and made available should the Department of Employment and Workforce request them before the end of this year,” McMaster wrote.
The governor requested $45 million for grants for small businesses and nonprofits who did not receive federal PPP loans from the Small Business Administration, and $93 million to reimburse the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Medical University of South Carolina for ongoing expenses related to the COVID-19 response.
McMaster also recommended authorization of $100 million for reimbursement of local, municipal, law enforcement and higher education COVID-19-related expenses.