(The Center Square) – A conservative think tank has awarded South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster four stars and a rating of 16th-best in the country for economic freedom.
The first-ever Laffer-ALEC Report on Economic Freedom: Grading America's 50 Governors is a collaboration between the American Legislative Exchange Council and Dr. Art Laffer, a former economic adviser to President Ronald Reagan. Republican governors Greg Abbot of Texas, Brain Kemp of Georgia and Kristi Noem of South Dakota earned the top-three rankings.
South Carolina received high marks for low sales and corporate income tax burdens, and, with the third-highest GDP growth in the country, earned an economic rank of sixth-best in the nation. State spending has decreased by nearly a whole percentage point since McMaster was inaugurated in 2017.
Outstanding debt, including outstanding pension liabilities, remains an Achilles heel.
“Governor McMaster’s conservative policies, including ample reserves, are slightly offset by South Carolina’s high spending and debt levels,” the report said.
South Carolina has the 11th-highest outstanding debt of any state, with 8.1% of tax revenue going to debt service.
“State executives implement policy and respond to crisis in dramatically different ways. At such a critical decision point, voters need fact-based, nonpartisan data to judge their leaders and hold them accountable,” Laffer said in a statement.