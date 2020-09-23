(The Center Square) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will delay approving a state budget until 2021.
Because of the economic uncertainty posed by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, McMaster said he believes the state should “prepare for all economic and revenue contingencies.”
The governor took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his decision.
“I have faith in the strength and resilience of South Carolinians, and I am confident that our state will recover and return stronger and more prosperous than ever,” McMaster tweeted. “However, we must plan and prepare for all economic and revenue contingencies.”
“I believe the responsible thing to do is to exercise caution and wait until January before approving a new state budget,” he added.
South Carolina has been operating under a continuing resolution that maintains last fiscal year’s spending levels since the new fiscal year began July 1. The Governor asked state legislators last month to not appropriate new spending for the 2021 fiscal year. The state Senate passed a budget last week.
The state comptroller reported last month that despite the economic effect of the pandemic, South Carolina closed fiscal 2020 with a $672 million surplus.