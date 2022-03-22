(The Center Square) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ranked 15th among governors in the new 2021 Laffer-ALEC Report on Economic Freedom, which was released Tuesday.
McMaster, a Republican, was given four out of five stars in the rankings, which prioritize executive policy, economic performance and fiscal policy.
South Dakota’s Kristi Noem, Utah’s Spencer Cox and Florida’s Ron DeSantis – all Republicans – topped the governor rankings. New Mexico’s Michelle Lugan Grisham, Rhode Island’s Daniel McKee and California’s Gavin Newsom – all Democrats – were at the bottom.
The report is named for Arthur Laffer, lead author and economist who worked on President Ronald Reagan's Economic Policy Advisory Board and the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC).
“These rankings are the result of sophisticated analyses of each governor’s policies and the context in which each governor operates,” the report said. “Of course, there are many factors that may affect state policy and performance, including state legislatures, municipal officials, and federal policy changes, however, our rankings strive to isolate the actions and policy prescriptions of solely the governor.”
McMaster ranked 15th in economic performance and 19th in executive policy and fiscal policy.
“When you look at it, the results are pretty interesting because the very best governors tend to be those governors who govern the least,” Laffer said. “They are not megalomaniac power lovers, these are people who leave most of the decisions they can to the people in the state and only intercede when they have to intercede.”
McMaster ranked highest in interstate migration (fourth), education freedom (seventh), spending per capita (eighth) and federal unemployment benefits (12th).
South Carolina also ranked 16th in a WalletHub report released Tuesday on states with the best and worst return on investment (ROI) on taxes.
The state ranked seventh in taxes collected and 42nd in services received. The services taken into account included education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure and pollution.
New Hampshire, Florida, South Carolina and Georgia topped those rankings. Hawaii, New Mexico, North Dakota and California were at the bottom.
“Americans have looked at taxes with especially high scrutiny during the COVID-19 pandemic,” WalletHub’s report said. “In fact, 81% of people think the government doesn’t spend their tax dollars wisely, according to WalletHub’s Taxpayer Survey.”