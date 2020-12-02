(The Center Square) – Gov. Henry McMaster nominated South Carolina Department of Public Safety Acting Director Robert Woods to lead the department in a permanent capacity.
Woods has served as acting director of the department since February. McMaster announced his nomination Wednesday during a ceremony at the Criminal Justice Academy in Columbia.
“Nobody is better suited to lead the South Carolina Department of Public Safety than Mr. Woods," McMaster said in a statement. “His proven ability to lead and solve complex problems through innovative policy decisions and public outreach will continue to serve South Carolina well.”
The nomination is subject to approval by the state Senate.
Woods, 54, served in the South Carolina Highway Patrol for 29 years before joining the department as acting director. During his time at the department, he has worked to increase department communication and implement data-driven programs to create safer highways, according to a statement from McMaster’s office. Woods is a graduate of The Citadel and Columbia College.
Woods said he will continue to focus on addressing inefficiencies in the department and implementing new technologies and training strategies to modernize the state’s law enforcement.
“Most of us get up in the morning and put on a soft shirt and a tie, maybe a coat. But law enforcement officers get up and put on a uniform and have a bulletproof vest and a badge and usually a firearm,” McMaster said at the ceremony. “It’s a different kind of life. It’s a different kind of work, and it is completely essential to everything we do in South Carolina.”