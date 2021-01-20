(The Center Square) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has been tapped to lead a national task force on COVID-19-related economic recovery.
The National Governors Association (NGA) announced Wednesday that McMaster will lead a task force focused on economic recovery and revitalization alongside Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
The group will address issues including infrastructure, energy and environment, land management and taxes in order to foster a more rapid and efficient response to ongoing challenges related to the pandemic.
McMaster has touted the state’s robust recovery after economic shutdowns enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state's unemployment rate is now 4.4%, the lowest in the southeast, after recovering from a 12.4% unemployment rate in April.
"I’m honored to co-chair the Economic Recovery and Revitalization task force of the [NGA]," McMaster tweeted. "I look forward to sharing our state’s story and experiences with my fellow governors as we continue the fight against COVID-19."
Beshear said he looks forward to finding "new ways to keep America’s workforce and businesses thriving."
“This global health crisis has upended economies the world over, and there isn’t a state or territory in the United States that has been spared from its devastating impacts,” Beshear said in a statement. “I am deeply honored and humbled to be asked by the NGA to work on this crucially important issue.”
In addition to the economic recovery task force, the NGA will launch task forces to address pandemic and disaster response and community renewal. The task forces will coordinate bipartisan responses to ongoing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.