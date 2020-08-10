(The Center Square) – Gov. Henry McMaster has asked the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to track confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and staff in every school district across the state.
“The disclosure of this information is in the public’s interest, and it will ensure that parents, teachers and the public have accurate and authoritative information,” the letter reads.
McMaster wrote Board of Health and Environmental Control Chairman Mark Elam on Monday to request the department compile information at the school and school-district level.
“I ask that DHEC make these figures available to the public on a daily basis,” McMaster wrote.
McMaster emphasized the information should be collected in a confidential manner and only nonidentifying information should be provided publicly, to comply with state and federal privacy laws.
The governor has advocated for South Carolina schools to reopen for in-person learning where possible.