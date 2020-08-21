(The Center Square) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has asked state lawmakers not to appropriate new spending for the 2020-21 fiscal year when they return to Columbia next month.
In a virtual cabinet meeting, McMaster recalled the effect of the 2008 financial crisis on the state budget and encouraged state legislators to limit appropriations for the upcoming year.
“It is still unclear whether there will be any new money or how much there will be if there is any,” McMaster said during Thursday's meeting. “I believe the responsible thing for the General Assembly to do next month is to keep the state budget operating under a continuing resolution, and to place any surplus revenue that happens to come in and carry it forward to the next fiscal year 2021.”
State government has been operating under a continuing resolution since July, keeping spending at the same levels as last year. When the Legislature returns next month, one of the issues it will address is the state budget, which was not completed before the abrupt recess because of COVID-19.
McMaster asked state agencies to deliver contingency plans to cut budgets by 1, 2 and 3 percent for the upcoming year.
“The only thing that is certain about this new budget is uncertainty,” McMaster said. “We think it’s going to be better, but we have to prepare for it not being better.”