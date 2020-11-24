(The Center Square) – Gov. Henry McMaster is requesting power company Dominion Energy not to seek a 7.7% increase on power rates for its 753,000 customers in South Carolina in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter sent Tuesday to Dominion executive Rodney Blevins, McMaster asked Dominion to withdraw its rate increase request from consideration by the South Carolina Public Service Commission, writing residents are working “to keep their lights on and their businesses open.”
“I urge Dominion to reconsider its position and apparent plans to proceed with seeking a substantial rate increase in the midst of a pandemic,” McMaster wrote.
“A sizable rate increase at this difficult time would impose an unexpected and untenable burden on many South Carolinians,” McMaster added. “I simply cannot support Dominion’s application to increase its rates as South Carolinians continue to confront myriad challenges related to COVID-19.”
Dominion filed its application with the commission in August. In response to the governor’s letter, Dominion indicated it has no plans to withdraw the request.
“We take seriously the concerns that the governor expressed. We recognize that there may never be an ideal time to request a rate review,” Rhonda Maree O’Banion, a spokesperson for Dominion, told The Center Square in an email, noting the company has been helping customers struggling financially.
“Our customers also count on us to keep the electricity flowing safely and reliably, and we made our filing to continue to meet this obligation,” O’Banion said.
McMaster said if Dominion proceeds with its rate increase request, he would ask the Public Service Commission to reject the company’s application.