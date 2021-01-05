(The Center Square) – Gov. Henry McMaster is allocating $19.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for education programing for foster children, expanded day programs and summer school for early childhood education, and career and technical education programs in South Carolina’s state technical college system.
McMaster announced allocations of a portion of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds Tuesday. The state Supreme Court struck down a program proposed by McMaster using GEER funds to enable families with pandemic-related financial hardships to keep their children in private schools.
“This is a good day for education and workforce in South Carolina,” McMaster said at a news conference.
McMaster’s announcement Tuesday of $19.9 million accounts for less than half of the $48.4 million in GEER funds the state received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. McMaster’s office said the governor will announce how the balance of the funds will be used by the May 11 federal deadline.
The South Carolina Department of Social Services will receive $4.9 million to provide tutoring services, expand internet service and provide electronic devices to about 600 foster children and youths. Funding also will support special education services for disabled children in group homes.
“The current virtual school model that many children in South Carolina currently use is not a sustainable learning environment for every child, especially a child that is in the state's foster care system with the highest level of needs,” Social Services State Director Mike Leach said. “We are incredibly grateful to Governor McMaster for this allocated funding.”
South Carolina’s Technical College System will receive $8 million to provide career retraining programs in health care, technology, manufacturing and logistics fields for about 3,100 students.
Enrollment in full-day 4K programs is down because of the pandemic. The state’s full-day 4K program will begin offering expanded hours and summer programs for eligible children so that working parents can go back to work. The Office of First Steps and School Readiness and the Department of Education will administer a total of $7 million in allocated funds to offer the expanded service.
“I want to thank the taxpayers, for sending the money in to make all of this possible,” McMaster said. “We've got to get people back to work. We've got to. We've got to get our children into the classroom. … That's where they learn best.”
McMaster said Tuesday the state expects to receive about $21 million in additional relief funds from the Consolidated Appropriation Act passed by Congress last month.