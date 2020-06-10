State Rep. Nancy Mace won the Republican primary in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District, defeating Chris Cox, Kathy Landing, and Brad Mole. With 39% of precincts reporting, Mace had received 59% of the vote. Landing was in second place with 26%.
Mace faces incumbent Rep. Joe Cunningham (D) in the November general election. Cunningham defeated Katie Arrington (R) in 2018, 50.6% to 49.2%. The 2018 general election in South Carolina's 1st District was decided by the 12th smallest margin of victory of all U.S. House races that year.
In the 2016 presidential race, Donald Trump (R) defeated Hillary Clinton (D) in the district, 53.5% to 40.4% The 1st District is one of 30 House Districts represented by a Democrat in 2020 that voted for Trump in 2016. Until Cunningham's election in 2018, it had been represented by Republicans since 1981.
– The Center Square