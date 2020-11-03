(The Center Square) – At midnight on Election Night, Republican state Rep. Nancy Mace held a narrow lead over Democrat incumbent Congressman Joe Cunningham in a hotly contested race to represent South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District.
With 1,831 of 2,265 precincts reporting, the race has not been called, but Mace holds a 52.4% to 47.5% of Cunningham.
A ballot printing error in Dorchester County delayed counting of about 13,500 ballots. At midnight, Mace held a 12-point lead in the 84 percent of Dorchester County votes reported.
Cunningham told supporters Tuesday evening that he felt confident.
“We feel like we’re in the driver’s seat, as we have been for awhile now,” Cunningham told supporters earlier in the evening. “Right now, it’s still early. We’re still figuring things out.”
Mace held leads of more than 10 points in Berkeley and Colleton counties, both of which were reporting more than 98 percent of votes. She also had an 8-point lead in Beaufort County, with 51 percent reporting. Charleston County went for Cunningham by 13 points, with 74 percent reporting.
Two years ago, Cunningham won the district by 1.4% of the vote. District 1 went for President Donald Trump by 13 percentage points. Then-Gov. Nikki Haley won the district by 22 percentage points in 2014.
According to Federal Election Commission data, Cunningham had spent $6 million of the $6.4 million he raised as of Oct. 14. Mace spent $4 million of nearly $5 million raised as of Oct. 14.