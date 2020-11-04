(The Center Square) – Republican state Rep. Nancy Mace narrowly defeated Democrat incumbent Congressman Joe Cunningham to represent South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, returning the district to the GOP.
The Associated Press called the race at 2:04 a.m. EST, when Mace had 52% of the vote to Cunningham’s 48%, with 93 percent of precincts reporting. A ballot printing error in Dorchester County delayed counting of about 13,500 ballots, but Mace held significant leads in all but Charleston County when the race was called.
“We did it!! Election called at 2am!!” Mace posted on Twitter, just after the AP call.
Mace’s victory brings the district back to the GOP two years after Cunningham became the first Democrat to win the district since 1981. In 2016, District 1 went for President Donald Trump by 13 percentage points. Then-Gov. Nikki Haley won the district by 22 percentage points in 2014.
“Nancy Mace proved what we already knew: the First Congressional District is a Republican district,” SCGOP Chairperson Drew McKissick said in a statement. “She worked hard all the way through to the finish line and we couldn’t be more proud of what she accomplished.”
With this victory, Mace becomes the first Republican woman to represent the 1st Congressional District. The single mom of two also is the first woman to ever graduate from The Citadel military academy. She has served in the South Carolina Legislature since 2018.
“[Mace] has broken barriers for women before, and she’s going to be a GREAT representative for South Carolinians! Congratulations!” U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. said in a tweet.
According to Federal Election Commission data, Cunningham had spent $6 million of the $6.4 million he raised as of Oct. 14. Mace spent $4 million of nearly $5 million raised as of Oct. 14.
Ahead of Election Day, polls largely showed the candidates were close. Mace led Cunningham by two points in an October poll by Strategic National. A GQR research poll from early October showed Cunningham 13 points ahead.
Real Clear Politics rated the race as a tossup as of Tuesday morning. FiveThirtyEight’s forecast slightly favored Cunningham to win.
“We made possible what many said was impossible,” Mace told The State newspaper.
Mace will be sworn into office in January.