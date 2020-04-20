(The Center Square) – The South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office's Board of Economic Advisors estimated the state's general fund revenues will take a loss of about $507 million because of the response to COVIID-19.
Joseph Von Nessen, a research economist with the University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business, said that forecast is constantly evolving.
"As new information comes in, things will change," Von Nessen said in an interview with The Center Square. "In general, what we're seeing now is two scenarios – a positive one and a negative one."
Von Nessen said in the positive scenario, which is if the country reopens before around June, there will be an upward swing in the second half of the year.
"There will be a surge in consumer spending," Von Nessen said. "Economists call it a 'V' shape. The other benefit of this scenario is that we can avoid significant and lengthy job loss."
The more pessimistic scenario is if coronavirus lingers and continues throughout the summer.
"There will be a significant increase in the bankruptcy rate, especially in smaller businesses," Von Nessen said. "As that goes up, there will be additional rounds of layoffs, and it will push back recovery to late 2020 into 2021. Economists call this curve a 'U' shape."
Von Nessen said it'll take some time to see which scenario we're most likely to see.
When it comes to the state budget, Von Nessen said there also are several scenarios.
"We don't know what that will look like," Von Nessen said. "There are multiple scenarios – both 'V' shape and 'U' shape – and that's where that $507 million drop in revenue comes in, and we have to adjust the forecast accordingly as things change."
Von Nessen said while the "V" and "U" shape recovery paths are important, another important factor is the social hangover effect.
"People aren't necessarily going to feel comfortable going out immediately," Von Nessen said. "Consumer confidence has to be restored."
BEA will meet again in May to revise the update again.