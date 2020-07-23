(The Center Square) - A South Carolina judge has temporarily blocked Gov. Henry McMaster’s plan to provide one-time school-choice grants to families hit hard financially by the coronavirus shutdown.
Orangeburg County Circuit Court Judge Edgar W. Dickson issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the state from distributing any of the $32 million for the Safe Access to Flexible Education (SAFE) program.
The order, which was issued Wednesday, was in response to a complaint filed against McMaster and conservative think tank Palmetto Promise Institute that claimed the SAFE grant program violated the state constitution by providing taxpayer dollars for private and religious education. The plaintiff in the case is Orangeburg County resident Thomasena Adams, whom the complaint said has worked for more than 15 years in public education.
McMaster announced the creation of the SAFE grant program in Greenville on Monday. The program is funded by federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding and comes from the state’s pool of $48 million allocated for pandemic-related education relief.
SAFE grants would be distributed to students from low-income households struggling financially because of the coronavirus shutdown to enable the student to attend any private or independent school in the state.
"We look forward to defending the right of every South Carolina student to get the education they deserve,” a statement from Palmetto Promise read.
The restraining order will remain in effect until July 29, when a hearing on the issue is scheduled.