(The Center Square) – South Carolina’s congressional delegation voted along party lines on a measure to provide $2,000 COVID-19 stimulus checks to every American.
The U.S. House of Representatives approved the measure Monday in a 275 to 134 vote, with support from South Carolina Democratic Reps. Jim Clyburn and Joe Cunningham, and opposition from the five Republicans in South Carolina’s delegation.
“$600 is not enough to help struggling American families keep a roof over their head, put food on the table, and keep the lights on,” Clyburn said in a tweet. “The House voted to increase direct payments to $2000. The Senate ought to do the same.”
After voting last week for a measure to provide $600 stimulus checks to every American attached to a $1.4 trillion, pork-filled, omnibus spending bill, Myrtle Beach Republican Rep. Tom Rice voted against raising the amount of the stimulus checks to $2,000.
Reps. Jeff Duncan and Joe Wilson, who did not vote on last week’s stimulus bill, voted against the $2,000 stimulus checks proposal. So did Reps. Ralph Norman and William Timmons, who both opposed the previous stimulus bill.
Timmons said that he supported raising the amount of stimulus money provided to Americans suffering “through no fault of their own.”
“The bill Nancy Pelosi put on the floor today would have provided tens of millions of Americans that never experienced any income disruption a windfall on the backs of future generations,” Timmons said in a statement. “It should have been amended to target those who could show actual economic injury as a result of the pandemic.”
The U.S. Senate is expected to consider the measure on Tuesday.