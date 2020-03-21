The South Carolina House adopted a version of the state budget that would give state taxpayers a refund, according to The State.
The news agency reported the House adopted the budget bill with a vote of 120-2. Instead of giving taxpayers a rebate check, the Legislature opted to provide a tax credit. The budget bill will now go to the Senate to be voted on.
The tax credit provides a $100 nonrefundable tax credit on returns that owe at least $100. The news agency reported the credit will cost the state about $128 million.
Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, told the news agency that tax cuts might be an issue when it comes to negotiating the budget between the chambers.
“(The) Senate will have to work through their own issues and bring us back a budget to consider," Smith told the news agency. "I think you see that the House overwhelmingly supports tax cuts, especially our Republican caucus. And so, I imagine if that’s not a part of their budget when it comes over here, it’ll be a contention that we’ll have to work through in conference.”
The new tax credit, coupled with other tax cuts, will total more than $700 million, the news agency reported.
Gov. Henry McMaster has placed returning money back to taxpayers as a high priority during the past two years. Last year, he asked for $200 million for rebate checks, and this year he asked for $250 million.
Smith told the news agency he didn't think McMaster would fight the Legislature over a tax credit instead of a rebate check this year.
Reps. Jonathon Hill, R-Anderson, and Stewart Jones, R-Laurens, were the two representatives who voted against the budget.
The House also rejected attempts to boost pay for state employees in the budget, according to the news agency.