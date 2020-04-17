(The Center Square) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said he expects businesses there to begin operating again in May and be “humming” by the end of June.
“It’s too early to celebrate,” he said at a Thursday press conference. “We’ve got to keep a lid on ourselves, contain our enthusiasm. We’re going to get out of it. It’s going to be sooner rather than later.”
South Carolina is now up to 3,391 confirmed coronavirus cases, with two additional deaths reported Thursday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 109.
McMaster also said he would assemble a group of manufacturing, business, agricultural and tourism leaders to help craft a plan for the state moving forward and sees no reason to postpone the state primary elections on June 9.
State health officials say they believe 86 percent of coronavirus cases have not been tested or identified and that the actual number with the disease could be as high as 28,000.
Officials are also trying to increase the number of hospital beds in the state by one-third, which would bring the total to 9,000, primarily by retrofitting closed hospitals and setting up field hospitals in large venues to handle overflow. Hospitals reported being at 55 percent capacity as of Thursday.
As of noon Friday, the governor’s office said public docks and boat landings would reopen.
“It’s a small step and there will be more,” McMaster said. “We asked people to take life easy, to recreate and get out and exercise. A lot of that happens on the water. But we insist, don’t have any large gatherings.”
An analysis from the Epidemiology Intelligence Project at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston said that social distancing is helping stem the spread of coronavirus and needs to continue even after people are allowed to return to work.
“There is evidence that in the past three weeks social distancing has reduced the growth of new cases substantially,” spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said in a press release. “If social distancing is reduced now, new cases could grow quickly.”
Doctors said they are concerned about what they call “super spreader” events and “cluster outbreaks.”
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts South Carolina will reach its coronavirus peak between April 30 and May 2, with 16 deaths per day being reported. Total coronavirus deaths in the state are expected to reach 680 by early August.