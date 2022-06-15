(The Center Square) — State lawmaker Russell Fry earned the Republican nomination for a U.S. House of Representatives seat while U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace retained hers on Tuesday night in South Carolina’s primary elections.
Both U.S. Rep. Tom Rice and Mace were targeted in the primary by candidates promoted by former Pres. Donald Trump. Rice was one of 10 representatives who voted to impeach Trump. Mace previously had criticized Trump.
Daryl Scott took the Democratic spot in the 7th District uncontested.
"The voters have spoken, Tom Rice is coming home," Fry said after his victory. "We did what everyone said could not be done. We didn’t just send a message, we screamed it at the top of our lungs."
Mace leads with 53.1% of the vote to Katie Arrington’s 45.3% in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. Arrington was a Trump-backed candidate.
Annie Andrews took the Democratic nomination in the 1st District uncontested.
"It shows that hard work, honest, sticking true to your principles and values and hustling," Mace said on Fox News on Wednesday. "We pulled out a win last night, it was decisive by eight points, it was an exciting night but it just proves you can have this dream, you can set some goals, you can work hard and you can achieve it."