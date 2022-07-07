(The Center Square) — A South Carolina man who formerly worked for the Internal Revenue Service was sentenced to 13 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $70,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to multiple tax fraud charges.
Wayne Garvin, a 57-year-old from Columbia, was most recently a Supervisory Associate Advocate with the IRS’s Taxpayer Advocate Service in Philadelphia.
He was accused of filing false deductions and expenses related to rental properties, fictitious real estate taxes for his residence and fake charitable donations. He was also accused of deducting $16,000 in 2013 for U.S. Army Reserve employment. He is a former Reservist but did not perform duty in 2013.
After an audit began on Garvin’s 2013 and 2014 taxes, he was accused of attempting to file fictitious documents related to the false deductions and expenses including fabricated receipts from a church, invoices from a contractor and a letter from the Department of the Army.
Along with the prison sentence, Garvin received three years supervised release and is ordered to pay $74,662 in restitution.