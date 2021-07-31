The number of hospitalizations due to firearms use in South Carolina between the years 2000 and 2016 averaged 13 per 100,000 people, representing a tie for the seventh highest level among the 50 states, according to a RAND Corp. analysis.
RAND researchers developed the new database on gun injuries this year using records of admitted patients as well as state health department information. Not included in the numbers are visits to emergency rooms that do not lead to hospital stays and gun injuries that didn’t result in requests for medical care.
Nationwide, RAND found that firearms use led to 547,821 inpatient hospitalizations in the United States over the period from 2000 to 2016.
The analysis, which is part of RAND’s Gun Policy in America initiative, concluded that the firearms hospitalizations varied substantially among the states, but the overall level of hospitalizations across the country was relatively stable.
Average Annual Firearms Hospitalizations by State
|Rank
|State
|# of Firearms Hospitalizations per 100,000
|1
|Louisiana
|24
|2
|Tennessee
|18
|3 (tie)
|Alabama
|16
|3 (tie)
|Maryland
|16
|3 (tie)
|Missouri
|16
|6
|Michigan
|14
|7 (tie)
|Arizona
|13
|7 (tie)
|Georgia
|13
|7 (tie)
|Illinois
|13
|7 (tie)
|Mississippi
|13
|7 (tie)
|North Carolina
|13
|7 (tie)
|South Carolina
|13
|13 (tie)
|Arkansas
|12
|13 (tie)
|California
|12
|13 (tie)
|Delaware
|12
|13 (tie)
|Nevada
|12
|13 (tie)
|Pennsylvania
|12
|18 (tie)
|Florida
|11
|18 (tie)
|Oklahoma
|11
|20 (tie)
|Indiana
|10
|20 (tie)
|Kansas
|10
|20 (tie)
|Ohio
|10
|20 (tie)
|Texas
|10
|20 (tie)
|West Virginia
|10
|25 (tie)
|Alaska
|9
|25 (tie)
|Kentucky
|9
|27 (tie)
|New Jersey
|8
|27 (tie)
|New Mexico
|8
|27 (tie)
|New York
|8
|27 (tie)
|Virginia
|8
|31 (tie)
|Colorado
|7
|31 (tie)
|Connecticut
|7
|31 (tie)
|Nebraska
|7
|31 (tie)
|Wisconsin
|7
|35 (tie)
|Oregon
|6
|35 (tie)
|Rhode Island
|6
|35 (tie)
|Washington
|6
|38 (tie)
|Idaho
|5
|38 (tie)
|Massachusetts
|5
|38 (tie)
|Minnesota
|5
|38 (tie)
|Montana
|5
|38 (tie)
|South Dakota
|5
|38 (tie)
|Utah
|5
|38 (tie)
|Wyoming
|5
|45 (tie)
|Iowa
|4
|45 (tie)
|North Dakota
|4
|47 (tie)
|Maine
|3
|47 (tie)
|New Hampshire
|3
|47 (tie)
|Vermont
|3
|50
|Hawaii
|2
Source: RAND Corp.