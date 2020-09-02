(The Center Square) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a grant for South Carolina to provide an additional $300 weekly unemployment benefit to claimants.
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) announced said it could take two to three weeks to implement the benefit.
South Carolina applied for Lost Wages Assistance last week, and it is the 41st state to be approved for the program.
“Deciding whether or not it was in the state’s best interest to apply for these funds was not an easy decision,” SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said. “Taking the time to weigh the options in order to best mitigate the state’s risk and ensure it wouldn’t cost South Carolina taxpayers was the right thing for the governor and legislators to do.”
The Lost Wages Assistance benefit is funded by an allocation of $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund set aside by President Donald Trump in August. The benefit will continue as long as funds are available, depending on participation of states in the program. If Congress takes action to provide additional unemployment benefits, the benefit will end.