(The Center Square) – The U.S. Justice Department will pay families and survivors of the 14 victims in the 2015 Mother Emanuel AME Church mass shooting $88 million in an agreement that acknowledges FBI background check errors contributed to the massacre.
“The mass shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church was a horrific hate crime that caused immeasurable suffering for the families of the victims and the survivors,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday in a statement. “Since the day of the shooting, the Justice Department has sought to bring justice to the community, first by a successful hate crime prosecution and today by settling civil claims.”
The settlements, among the largest federal civil rights awards ever, cap a five-year legal battle and resolve claims the FBI was negligent when its background check system failed to stop Dylann Roof from purchasing the .45-caliber Glock pistol he used to shoot 14 people at a Bible study at Emanuel AME Church, a 200-year-old historically Black church in Charleston, South Carolina.
The settlement includes $63 million for families of the nine killed – between $6 million to $7.5 million each – and $25 million for five survivors, or $5 million per claimant.
Roof, then age 21, was arrested by Charleston Police in February 2015 for felony possession of a prescription opioid. He went to Shooter’s Choice in Charleston in April 2015 to purchase a Glock.
Roof’s required federal background check indicated he recently had been arrested and was an “unlawful user of, or addicted to, a controlled substance” and, therefore, barred from legally possessing a firearm.
The FBI National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) examiner, however, could not find the arrest documented in a law enforcement agency databank that, somehow, did not include the Columbia Police Department.
Roof’s background check was set aside. After three days, under federal law, the application was automatically granted. A store employee subsequently sold Roof the Glock he would use two months later, on June 17, 2015, to shoot 14 people at Emanuel AME Church.
In the wake of the shootings, then-FBI Director James Comey said a “mistake” allowed Roof to purchase the firearm.
“We wish we could turn back time because, from this vantage point, everything seems obvious,” Comey said in a statement. “But we cannot.”
Survivors and family members filed 16 lawsuits against the FBI in 2016, claiming the NICS examiner failed to exercise due diligence in obtaining a police report flagged but not found during the background check.
U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel dismissed the lawsuits, claiming the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act grants government employees immunity. Plaintiffs appealed before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which reversed Gergel’s decision in 2019.
Former state House Rep. Bakari Sellers, son of civil rights leader Cleveland Sellers and a Columbia attorney who represented plaintiffs in the case, praised Thursday's agreement.
“There was a lot of pushing and pulling, but at the end of the day, everybody in this case – everybody – feels justice was served,” Sellers said.
A jury convicted Roof on 33 federal charges in 2016. He became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime in 2017. Earlier this month, his conviction and death sentence were upheld. He is being housed on death row in Terre Haute, Ind.
Since the shooting, the FBI has "strengthened and improved the background check process” and taken other steps to bolster NICS as part of its “comprehensive violent crime reduction strategy" designed to “combat gun violence,” the Justice Department said.