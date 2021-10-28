The Rev. Anthony Thompson, who's wife Myra was killed while leading Bible study during the 2015 Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting in South Carolina, speaks with reporters outside the Justice Department in Washington on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Families of nine victims killed in a South Carolina church have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to purchase the gun he used in the 2015 massacre.