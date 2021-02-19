(The Center Square) – South Carolina’s new law banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected was temporarily halted from taking effect Friday after a federal judge’s ruling.
Judge Mary Geiger Lewis placed a 14-day restraining order on the law, promising to renew it until a more substantial hearing can be held.
“Today, abortion remains safe and legal in South Carolina, and politicians’ plan to restrict access to health care has failed,” Jenny Black, president of Planned Parenthood South Carolina, said in a statement. “Gov. McMaster: South Carolinians need a COVID-19 plan, not an abortion ban. Our patients deserve more from their elected leaders.”
Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights argued the law is “blatantly unconstitutional” and a temporary restraining order was needed, in part, because more than 75 women are scheduled to have abortions in the state in the next three days. Most of those abortions would be banned under the new law, which went into effect after Gov. Henry McMaster signed Senate Bill 1 into law Thursday.
McMaster vowed the state would continue to defend the law.
“Like I said – we will defend this law every step of the way,” the governor tweeted Friday. “No lawsuit can weaken our resolve to fight for life.”
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement his office “will vigorously defend this law in court because there is nothing more important than protecting life.”
The new law requires abortion providers to conduct an ultrasound and listen for a heartbeat before an abortion. Doctors found to be in violation of the law could have their licenses revoked and face felony charges punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.