(The Center Square) – Walmart will invest $450 million in South Carolina to open the company's largest grocery distribution center, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said.
The 720,000-square-foot facility in Lyman is expected to host 400 new jobs in Spartanburg County. It will use a combination of Walmart associates, automation technology, robotics and machine learning to process grocery perishables and deliver them to nearby stores.
“Walmart’s high-tech grocery distribution center will include game-changing innovations that are radically disrupting the supply chain, getting products onto shelves for our customers even faster, while saving time for our associates,” Walmart U.S. Senior Vice President for Automation and Innovation David Guggina said in. a statement. “We’re proud to be opening Walmart’s largest automated grocery distribution center in Spartanburg County and look forward to bringing new STEM job opportunities to the region.”
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved undisclosed job development credits for the project. The distribution center is expected to open in 2024.
Shaw Industries Group: The flooring provider will invest $400 million to expand in Aiken. The investment is expected to create 300 jobs in Aiken County. The expansion will increase capacity at Shaw's facility, which creates fiber used to manufacture residential carpet.
“Our expansion in Aiken represents a significant, long-term investment in our people and processes that will allow us to meet current and future projected market demand for high-quality carpet products,” Shaw Executive Vice President of Operations David Morgan said in a statement.
The CCED approved undisclosed job development credits for the project and awarded Aiken County a $1.75 million Set-Aside grant to help with the project.
Arthrex: The orthopedic surgical device company will invest more than $100 million to expand in Pendleton. The investment is expected to create 500 jobs in Anderson County.
The expansion, which is expected to be completed by mid-2023, will include a second manufacturing facility and an Electron-beam (E-beam) and X-ray sterilizations facility.
Citadel Brands: The clothing and apparel company will invest $7.5 million to establish operations in Kingstree. The investment is expected to create 116 jobs in Williamsburg County. The CCED approved undisclosed job development credits for the project and awarded Williamsburg County a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to help with the project.
Tiger Companies: The construction, surveying, home, office and medical products distributor will invest $10.8 million to open a surveying equipment showroom, repair and rental center. The investment is expected to create 61 jobs in Union County.