(The Center Square) – Turbocharger manufacturer Cummins Turbo Technologies will invest more than $10.7 million to expand in North Charleston, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's office said.
The investment is expected to create 252 jobs in Charleston County. The expansion is expected to be completed by year's end.
“Our workforce at our Charleston Turbo Plant is critical to making Cummins Turbo Technologies the world-leader in air handling for commercial vehicles by exhibiting the teamwork and excellence necessary to deliver innovative, reliable turbocharger solutions,” Cummins Turbo Technologies Vice President Shon Wright said in a statement. “Our investment in the Charleston area will help us optimize our footprint and continue to be the top choice of our global customers.”
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $500,000 Set-Aside grant to Charleston County to assist with the costs related to the project.
E. & J. Gallo Winery: The wine and spirits company will invest $423 million to build a new production facility and distribution center in Chester County. The investment is expected to create 496 jobs over the next eight years. The new location will serve as a hub for Gallo’s import and export business because of how close it is to the Port of Charleston.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved an undisclosed amount of job development credits for the project. A $16 million Rural Infrastructure Fund grant was awarded to Chester County to assist with costs related to the project. The Joint Bond Review Committee and the State Fiscal Accountability Authority also authorized $8 million in bonds to offset costs of off-site mitigation under the Economic Development Bond Act.
Gissing North America: The acoustic systems manufacturer for the automotive industry will invest $18.7 million to establish operations in Fountain Inn. The investment is expected to create 116 jobs in Greenville County. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved an undisclosed amount of job development credits for the project. Greenville County was awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to help with costs related to the project.
Standard Textile: The end-to-end solutions provider for the institutional textile and apparel markets will invest more than $15 million to expand in Union. The investment is expected to create 45 jobs in Union County. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved an undisclosed amount of job development credits for the project and a $400,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant for Union County to assist with costs related to project.
Denkai America: The electrodeposited copper foils manufacturer will invest $14 million to expand in Camden. The investment is expected to create 10 jobs in Kershaw County.
Performance Foodservice: The foodservice distributor will invest more than $11 million to expand to Florence. The investment is expected to create 150 jobs in Florence County. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved an undisclosed amount of job development credits for the project. Florence County was awarded a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to help with costs related to the project.
Generac Power Systems: The residential, commercial and industrial energy technology company will expand in Trenton and is expected to create 300 jobs. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved an undisclosed amount of job development credits for the project. Edgefield County was awarded a $750,000 Set-Aside grant to help with costs related to the project.
Masonite International Corporation: The door designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor will establish operations in Fort Mill and is expected to create more than 220 jobs.