(The Center Square) – Global technology company Siemens' $36 million investment in Roebuck to expand operations has been completed.
The investment created 180 jobs in Spartanburg County. Siemens has been operating in Roebuck for more than 50 years. The company specializes in industrial modernization, infrastructure and mobility.
“Siemens’ critical infrastructure technologies, manufactured by the skilled workforce here in Spartanburg, are supporting the industries that form the backbone of America’s economy,” Siemens U.S. President and CEO Barbara Humpton said. “As this economy rebounds, and the need for innovative infrastructure grows, our expanded Spartanburg facility will play a vital role in ensuring our customers and America’s supply chain remains strong – just as it has throughout the pandemic.”
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the cost of site preparation and building construction.
Bourne Group: The marine signage manufacturer and installer will invest $3.7 million to expand operations in Mount Pleasant. The investment is expected to create 43 jobs in Charleston County. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Charleston County to assist with costs related to the project.
VOCO America: The dental material manufacturer will invest $3.2 million to expand its North American headquarters in Indian Land. The investment is expected to create 15 jobs Lancaster County.
BASF Corporation: The environmental and process catalysts supplier will expand operations in Seneca. The expansion is expected to create 50 jobs in Oconee County.