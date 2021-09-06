(The Center Square) – Digital solutions provider TELUS International is expected to create 1,200 jobs in Charleston County with a $3.4 million investment to build a new facility in North Charleston, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's office said.
TELUS International said the new facility will increase its capacity to meet growing demand. TELUS provides digital information technology solutions in more than 25 countries for industries including technology and games, communications and media, e-commerce and fintech, health care and travel and hospitality.
“We are thrilled to be expanding into North Charleston and tapping into the region’s attractive talent pool to support our company’s continued growth, as well as becoming more actively involved in the months and years ahead in community giving and volunteer initiatives to contribute to the health and well-being of the region’s citizens," TELUS International COO Chuck Koskovich said in a statement.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved undisclosed job development credits for the project.
Connect America: The digital health and connected care for seniors company will invest $935,000 to open a new facility in Fountain Inn. The investment is expected to create 71 jobs in Greenville County.
Top Edge Components: The Yoder's subsidiary will invest $2.9 million to establish operations in Townville. The investment is expected to create 25 jobs in Anderson County. The new facility will build floor and roof wooden trusses and other engineered materials for commercial, residential and agricultural needs.
Mira International Foods: The food crafting and distribution company will invest $2 million to open a facility in Beaufort. The investment is expected to create 28 jobs in Beaufort County.