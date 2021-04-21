(The Center Square) – Logistics solutions company DHL Supply Chain will invest more than $92.7 million to establish operations in Cowpens, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's office said.
The investment will create 249 jobs in Cherokee County.
“DHL Supply Chain is excited to once again partner with the state of South Carolina to grow our logistics presence in a very desirable market," DHL Supply Chain Head of Real Estate Solutions, Americas, Carl DeLuca said. "We are a firm believer that our investment in the Palmetto State will further solidify our market leadership position in the supply chain and logistics industry.”
DHL will develop a 1.3-million-square-foot warehouse, which is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2022.
“Another exceptional company adds its name to the long line of industries moving into Cherokee County," Cherokee County Council Chair Tim Spencer said. "We would like to extend a hearty welcome to DHL. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $250,00 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Cherokee County to help the project.
E+I Engineering: The electrical switchgear and power distribution systems provider will invest $13 million to expand in Anderson. The investment will create 200 jobs in Anderson County. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $350,000 Set-Aside grant to Anderson County to assist with the cost of site preparation and building construction.
M.C. Dean: The global cyber-physical systems integration and engineering company will invest $7.3 million to expand in North Charleston. The investment will create 126 jobs in Charleston County. M.C. Dean will build a new 25,000-square-foot facility that will service its defense, technology, manufacturing and health care customers. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved an undisclosed amount of job development credits related to the project.
Palmetto Yacht Management: The marine transport company will invest $3.7 million to establish the company's new headquarters in Manning. The investment will create 211 jobs over the next five years in Clarendon County. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Clarendon County to help the project.