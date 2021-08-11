(The Center Square) – Consumer goods business Malouf Companies will invest $47 million to establish operations in South Carolina.
The investment is expected to create 240 jobs in Laurens.
“Our South Carolina facility offers many of the same advantages and opportunities that we have in North Carolina, but gives us more space under one roof," Malouf Director of National Distribution Ryan Egbert said in a statement. "This space will simplify our supply chain process by allowing us to consolidate all of our specialty retail products in one place for East Coast fulfillment. We are excited to be in Laurens and hope to impact the community in a positive way as we have done at our other locations.”
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development (CCED) approved a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Laurens County to help with the project.
Prestage Farms of South Carolina: The pork and poultry products producer will invest $150 million to build a processing plant in Camden. The investment is expected to create 292 jobs in Kershaw County. The CCED approved undisclosed job development credits for the project. Kershaw County was awarded a $1.2 million Set-Aside grant for expenses related to the project.
Nestlé: The food and beverage company will invest $100 million to expand in Gaffney. The investment is expected to create about 160 jobs in Cherokee County. The Gaffney facility produces frozen food entrees for the Stouffer's and Lean Cuisine brands. The CCED approved undisclosed job development credits for the project.
Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation: The generic respiratory medications producer will invest more than $100 million to open a plant that will produce medical-grade nitrile gloves in West Columbia. The investment is expected to create 250 jobs in Lexington County. The CCED approved undisclosed job development credits for the project.
Sterlite Technologies Limited: The digital network integration company will invest $23 million to establish operations in Lugoff. The investment is expected to create 120 jobs in Kershaw County. The CCED approved undisclosed job development credits for the project. Kershaw County was awarded a $300,000 Set-Aside grant for expenses related to the project.
BRN Sleep Products: The bedding products supplier and manufacturer will invest more than $4 million to establish operations in Orangeburg. The investment is expected to create more than 300 jobs in Orangeburg County. The CCED approved undisclosed job development credits for the project.
Epsilon: The information technology and services company will invest $2.6 million to establish operations in Greenville. The investment is expected to create 145 jobs in Greenville County.