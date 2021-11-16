(The Center Square) – Structural building products supplier Builders FirstSource will invest $16 million in South Carolina to establish operations in Yemassee, Gov. Henry McMaster's office announced.
The investment is expected to create 126 jobs over five years in Jasper County. Builders FirstSource specializes in components and services for new residential construction, repair and remodeling.
“We are excited for the opportunity to expand our footprint in South Carolina,” Builders FirstSource Division President Steve Herron said. “Builders FirstSource is invested in building communities, and our growth in South Carolina not only benefits the people of Jasper County, but our business as well. We look forward to a continued successful partnership with Jasper County.”
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved undisclosed job development credits for the project and awarded Jasper County a $750,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to help with the project.
Elbit Systems of America: The defense, homeland security, commercial aviation and medical instrumentation products and system solutions provider will establish operations in North Charleston, creating 300 jobs in Charleston County. The CCED approved undisclosed job development credits for the project and awarded Charleston County a $700,000 Set-Aside grant to help with the project.
S.W.O.R.D. International: The small arms and defense equipment manufacturer will invest $9.5 million to relocate in Greenville. The investment is expected to create 55 jobs in Greenville County. The CCED approved undisclosed job development credits for the project.
Luxor Scientific: The full-service clinical laboratory will invest more than $3.2 million to expand in Greenville. The investment is expected to create 54 jobs in Greenville County. The expansion will increase the company’s research and development capacity.
APEX Mattress Manufacturing: The mattress company will invest more than $1.9 million to establish operations in Walterboro. The investment is expected to create 50 jobs in Colleton County.
DHI Corp: The home goods provider will invest $627,000 to establish operations in Summerville. The investment is expected to create 40 jobs in Berkeley County. The CCED awarded Berkeley County a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to help with the project.
Barzan Aeronautical: The aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems company will invest $14.7 million to establish operations in Johns Island. The investment is expected to create 34 jobs in Charleston County.
AVANTech: The wastewater and radioactive waste treatment solutions provider will invest more than $3.6 million to expand in Columbia. The investment is expected to create 17 jobs in Richland County.