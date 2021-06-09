(The Center Square) – Aluminum producer Century Aluminum will invest more than $60 million to expand operations in Moncks Corner.
The investment is expected to create 100 jobs in Berkeley County. Century Aluminum produces standard-grade, high-purity and value-added primary aluminum products.
“At the Century Aluminum Mt. Holly smelter, the aluminum we produce every day is a key input for many sectors of the economy, including automotive, electrical, construction and aerospace industries as well as our military," Century Aluminum incoming CEO and President Jesse Gary said in a statement.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved an undisclosed job development credit related to the project.
QVC: The video retailer across broadcast, streaming, mobile and social platforms will invest about $27.5 million to expand its fulfillment center in Florence. The investment is expected to create 360 jobs in Florence County.
Intertape Polymer Group: The packaging and protective solutions company will invest more than $20 million to expand in Blythewood. The investment is expected to create 135 jobs over five years in Richland County. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Richland County to assist with the costs related to the project.
Kerns Trucking: The regional transportation and logistics company will invest $7.9 million to establish its corporate headquarters in the Carolina Foothills Park of Commerce in Cherokee County. The investment is expected to create 136 jobs. Kerns specializes in local and long-distance dump trucking, residential dump trucking, recyclable and scrap hauling and custom over-the-road brokerage.
SouthWood Corporation: The signage products and services provider will invest more than $6.4 million to establish operations in Rock Hill. The investment is expected to create 73 jobs in York County. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved an undisclosed job development credit related to the project.
Materials Research Group: The glass manufacturer will invest $3.1 million to establish operations in Beaufort. The investment is expected to create 27 jobs in Beaufort County. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $50,000 Set-Aside grant to Beaufort County to assist with the costs related to the project.
Charleston Coffee Roasters: The craft coffee roasting company will invest $2.2 million to expand in North Charleston. The investment is expected to create 28 jobs in Charleston County.